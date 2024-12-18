The Falcons announced Tuesday that Penix will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

A change at quarterback in Atlanta had been brewing since head coach Raheem Morris expressed frustration over Kirk Cousins' performance following Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders. Cousins has been struggling over the Falcons' past five games, posting a 1:9 TD:INT while the team has gone 1-4. Penix has gotten into just two games this season, completing three of five passes for 38 yards after being drafted eighth overall in April's NFL Draft. The Washington product was always going to be the Falcons' quarterback of the future given his lofty draft selection, but his time to shine is coming sooner than expected, as Cousins was slated to lead the team this season after signing a four-year, $180-million contract in March. Atlanta is currently 7-7 and one game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South, so Penix will be playing with the aim of leading the team into the postseason. His first start will come in a soft matchup Sunday versus the 2-12 Giants.