Falcons' Michael Penix: Team reps at minicamp TBD

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to announce Monday whether or not Penix (knee) will be ready to handle 11-on-11 reps during mandatory minicamp on June 16 and 17, Marc Raimondi of ESPN reports.

Stefanski said during OTAs in May that clearance for Penix to handle team reps is "coming soon" and that the quarterback has impressed in 7-on-7 drills, but it remains to be seen whether the 2024 first-round pick will be on the field for full-team activities during minicamp. Penix had a scheduled day off Monday, and Stefanski said he is "hitting every milestone he's supposed to hit" in his rehab. The 26-year-old is recovering from mid-November surgery to repair a partially torn left ACL. Stefanski also noted that Atlanta's quarterback competition between Penix and Tua Tagovailoa will not truly begin until both players are available for full-team reps.