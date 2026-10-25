Penix completed 25 of 34 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and added five carries for minus-1 yard in the Falcons' 29-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Penix put together a solid, mistake-free effort that saw him toss a trio of touchdown passes for the second straight games. The 2024 first-round pick connected with Nick Muse (one yard), Kyle Pitts (five yards) and Drake London (21 yards) for his trio of scoring strikes, the latter two coming in the second half. Penix also completed over 71.0 percent of his passes for the third time in five games this season, and he'll take a pristine 9:1 TD:INT and 1,157 passing yards into a Week 8 road matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.