Penix (knee) completed 22 of 37 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

Penix posted a new career high with three touchdown passes in his return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. All three were thrown to Drake London, who returned from a one-game absence of his own due to a hip injury. They connected for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter, a two-yard touchdown in the second and an eight-yard score in the third. Seventeen of Penix's 22 completions went to either London or Bijan Robinson. Penix will likely continue to lean heavily on those two playmakers in Week 10 against the Colts in Berlin.