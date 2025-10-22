Coach Raheem Morris said Penix (foot) remains "day-to-day" and will be limited at practice Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Penix was visibly hobbled late during this past Sunday's 20-10 loss at San Francisco in which he completed 21 of 38 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, had two carries for six yards and lost a fumble. According to Raimondi, Morris added that he feels good about Penix heading into the weekend, but his status still will be watched in the coming days to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Kirk Cousins is on hand in the event Penix ultimately isn't able to go Week 8.