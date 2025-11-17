The Falcons will place Penix (knee) on injured reserve.

"We are working through the medical process to determine the severity of the injury," the Falcons said in a statement Monday. "[Penix] will be placed on the reserve/injured list and miss a minimum of four games. With the move, Kirk Cousins will assume the starting quarterback role for the Falcons at this time." It's been reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Penix aggravated an existing bone bruise and knee sprain while also suffering damage to the ACL in his left knee, the same one in which Penix already had the ACL reconstructed twice previously during his college days. Penix won't be eligible to return until Week 16 against the Cardinals, at the earliest.