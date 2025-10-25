Penix (knee) was limited in practice all week and is trending toward being inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Penix's practice snaps limited, it was Kirk Cousins who worked with the first-team offense during the Falcons' Week 8 prep. Penix is recovering from a bone bruise in his knee that he sustained in Week 7 against the 49ers, and while head coach Raheem Morris expressed optimism Friday about the second-year quarterback's chances of playing Sunday, it appears that it will be the veteran Cousins under center against Miami. Official word on Penix's status for Week 8 may not be known until the Falcons announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.