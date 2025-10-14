Penix completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 250 yards and a touchdown while gaining six yards on two carries in Monday's 24-14 win over Buffalo.

Penix outdueled Bills star QB Josh Allen (57.7 completion percentage for 180 yards) on the national stage en route to the Falcons' third win of the campaign. Bijan Robinson stole the show on offense with 238 yards from scrimmage, but Atlanta's signal-caller also deserves praise for the upset victory. Penix led an impressive 14-play drive midway through the fourth quarter that ate up most of the remaining clock while deflating Buffalo's hopes of a comeback. The surging sophomore will look to build on a modest two-game win streak when the Falcons take on the 49ers in Week 7.