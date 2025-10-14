Falcons' Michael Penix: Upsets Bills on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Penix completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 250 yards and a touchdown while gaining six yards on two carries in Monday's 24-14 win over Buffalo.
Penix outdueled Bills star QB Josh Allen (57.7 completion percentage for 180 yards) on the national stage en route to the Falcons' third win of the campaign. Bijan Robinson stole the show on offense with 238 yards from scrimmage, but Atlanta's signal-caller also deserves praise for the upset victory. Penix led an impressive 14-play drive midway through the fourth quarter that ate up most of the remaining clock while deflating Buffalo's hopes of a comeback. The surging sophomore will look to build on a modest two-game win streak when the Falcons take on the 49ers in Week 7.
More News
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Strong bounceback in Week 4 win•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Takes step back in Week 3 loss•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Attempts only 21 passes•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Just under 300-yard mark in loss•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Well prepared for Week 1•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Sitting out preseason finale•