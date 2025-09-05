Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Thursday that Penix, who did not suit up for any preseason action, is "ready to go" for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Penix said "I pride myself to make sure that each and every week I'm always ready come game day," though he acknowledged that "the biggest difference is the reps," or lack thereof, as he prepares for the first regular-season start of his NFL career after being a healthy scratch the entire preseason. The presence of star playmakers Bijan Robinson and Drake London will assist Penix in his goal of hitting the ground running, and it's encouraging that Darnell Mooney (shoulder) has returned to practice in a limited capacity and seems to have a shot at playing Week 1. On the other hand, Atlanta's offensive line had looked like one of the team's major strengths the entire offseason, but with Kaleb McGary (leg) now done for the year and swing backup Storm Norton (ankle) out six to eight weeks, third-stringer Elijah Wilkinson is expected to start at right tackle. The lack of reliable blindside protection will be a notable hurdle for the southpaw signal-caller to over come Sunday versus Tampa Bay, and throughout the 2025 campaign.