Penix (knee) will be placed on injured reserve after he aggravated a bone bruise and knee sprain and sustained damage to his ACL in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Additionally, according to Rapoport, Penix may need ACL reconstruction, which would obviously end his season and come with a lengthy rehab. However, it sounds like Penix is seeking additional opinions on the injury. With Penix expected to head to injured reserve, Kirk Cousins would be in line to start at least the next four games, and Penix would be ineligible to play before Week 16. The 3-7 Falcons have lost five straight games, and their season is circling the drain quickly. It may already be at the point that bringing Penix back at the end of the season wouldn't be worth it.