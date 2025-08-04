Falcons' Michael Penix: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Penix and Kirk Cousins won't play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris made the announcement Monday morning, saying he wants to focus on the lower portion of the depth chart in the first preseason games. Easton Stick and Emory Jones will be Atlanta's quarterbacks Friday night, while Penix and the starters might make an appearance later this preseason.
More News
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Locked in as QB1•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Throws first NFL TD in OT loss•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Little production in first NFL win•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Taking over as starting QB•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Remains backup for Week 15•