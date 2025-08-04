Penix and Kirk Cousins won't play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris made the announcement Monday morning, saying he wants to focus on the lower portion of the depth chart in the first preseason games. Easton Stick and Emory Jones will be Atlanta's quarterbacks Friday night, while Penix and the starters might make an appearance later this preseason.