Penix (knee) won't start the season opener Sunday in Pittsburgh, after the Falcons named Tua Tagovailoa their top quarterback heading into Week 1, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Though Penix is expected to receive the opportunity to start at some point in 2026, he'll have to wait at least one more week before getting his chance while he continues to work his way back from the torn ACL he sustained last November. Penix didn't play in the preseason and wasn't cleared to take part in 11-on-11 drills until Aug. 22, so he'll need to get some full practices under his belt before the Falcons consider elevating him into the starting role over Tagovailoa, who completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 117 yards in two exhibition contests but fumbled twice and generally struggled to push the ball downfield during the preseason and training camp. The Falcons kept four quarterbacks on their roster following the preseason, so Cooper Rush and Jack Strand will be available as backup options if Penix isn't ready to serve as Tagovailoa's understudy in the season opener.