Davis enter training camp as the projected starter at running back, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Entering camp atop the depth chart is a first for Davis, though he does have 22 NFL starts to his name, including 12 last year for the Panthers. The 28-year-old now finds himself in Atlanta on a two-year, $5.5 million contract, joining a backfield where the other options are Qadree Ollison, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tony Brooks-James and a pair of undrafted rookies (Javian Hawkins, Caleb Huntley). New head coach Arthur Smith isn't likely to recreate his powerful rushing attack from Tennessee, but he should at least be more committed to his running game than the previous regime in Atlanta. It's a nice opportunity for Davis, though some form of committee is more likely than a three-down role.