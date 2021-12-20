Davis rushed six times for 21 yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 31-13 loss to San Francisco.

Davis saw his usage drop back to single digits in terms of touches after getting 15 last week. Cordarrelle Patterson (11 carries for 18 yards) also struggled as the Falcons abandoned the run game in the second half after falling behind big to the 49ers. Davis requires a favorable game script and high efficiency on the limited touches he gets in order to have fantasy value, so he should be treated as a fringe option heading into a Week 16 matchup against Detroit.