Davis is signing a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davis gets $3 million guaranteed, cashing in on his stint as the Panthers' starting RB while Christian McCaffrey dealt with various injuries in 2020. Davis failed to maintain his early momentum in the role, but he at least proved himself competent as a runner, receiver and blocker. He could be in the mix for a starting job in Atlanta, where Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison and Tony Brooks-James are the other tailbacks on the offseason roster. Of course, the Falcons still have time to add more free agents, not to mention the 2021 NFL Draft at the end of April. There hasn't been any report of Davis having issues with the ankle that prevented him from playing Week 17 last season.