Davis rushed 11 times for 44 yards and secured five of six targets for 42 yards in the Falcons' 29-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

For a change, Davis actually had more success than backfield mate Cordarrelle Patterson on the ground, and he outpaced the versatile veteran on the pass-catching front by a wide margin as well. It's the type of production fantasy managers expected from Davis heading into the season, when it appeared he would fill a true lead-back role for the Falcons under new coach Arthur Smith's scheme. While Patterson's emergence and Atlanta's spotty run blocking has prevented that from happening, Davis does now have a 15-76-1 line on the ground and 9-79 tally through the air over the last pair of contests, giving him some momentum heading into a critical Week 15 road battle versus the 49ers.