Falcons' Mike Ford: Lands with Browns
RotoWire Staff
Cleveland signed Ford to a one-year contract worth up to $2.25 million Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ford stands to mostly contribute on special-teams with the Browns, but he can also handle depth work at cornerback when needed. He spent the 2022 season in Atlanta.
