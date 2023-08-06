Hughes split first-team reps with Tre Flowers during Saturday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers saw first-team reps after Jeff Okudah was carted off the field during Friday's practice with an ankle injury, but it appears the Falcons will also give Hughes a chance to compete for the vacant starting spot. Okudah will miss at least the first few weeks of 2023, so there'll be plenty of snaps available across from A.J. Terrell. Hughes appeared in 16 games for the Lions in 2022, including a career-high six starts, and has flashed potential as a playmaker.