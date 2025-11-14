Hughes (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Hughes was sidelined for the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Colts due to a neck injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return Sunday. The 28-year-old is one of Atlanta's top outside corners, recording 33 total tackles and five passes defended over eight appearances this season. If he's forced to miss his second consecutive game in Week 11, expect Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman to have expanded roles in the Falcons' secondary.