Hughes returned two kickoffs for 27 yards and three punts for 11 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Hughes has handled kick- and punt-return duties in back-to-back weeks after Scotty Miller and Dee Alford shared those responsibilities in the season opener. Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) has yet to suit up this season, but when he's available, he should handle more kick returns than he has in previous years. However, Hughes appears to have solidified himself as the punt returner, a vacancy opened by Avery Williams' season-ending knee injury during training camp.