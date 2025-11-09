Hughes (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts in Berlin, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes had not only played in each of Atlanta's first eight games of the season, but he had also taken the field for every snap on defense, logging 33 tackles and five pass breakups along the way. However, after he popped up on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday due to a neck issue, Hughes wasn't able to advance beyond limited practice participation throughout Week 10 prep and will now be sidelined for the international game. On a positive note, Atlanta will return Billy Bowman (hamstring) from a four-game absence this weekend, and he could step into a starting role as the Falcons' nickel cornerback, which would allow Dee Alford to shift to the outside and cover Hughes' usual spot on the perimeter.