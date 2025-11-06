Hughes was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a neck injury, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Hughes played every single defensive snap and logged five tackles (three solo) during Atlanta's Week 9 loss to New England. He appears to have come out of that contest with a neck issue, but he would avoid an injury designation against the Colts on Sunday if he were to practice fully over the next two days. The veteran corner has 33 tackles (22 solo) and five pass defenses through eight regular-season games.