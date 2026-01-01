Falcons' Mike Hughes: Officially placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons placed Hughes (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Hughes' placement on IR follows an announcement from head coach Raheem Morris on Wednesday that the starting cornerback would miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints. With Hughes officially done for the year, Cobee Bryant is expected to step into a starting role at outside cornerback versus New Orleans.