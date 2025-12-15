Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that Hughes (ankle) will miss Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran cornerback has already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest after sustaining an ankle sprain in Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers. Hughes is a crucial part of the Falcons secondary, recording 51 total tackles and seven passes defensed and one interception in 12 appearances this season.