Hughes tallied six solo tackles and an interception during the Falcons' 37-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Hughes picked off a Sam Darnold pass that was tipped by A.J. Terrell early in the second quarter, though the Falcons weren't able to convert the turnover into points after Zane Gonzalez's 50-yard field goal was blocked by Nick Emmanwori. Not only was it Hughes' first interception of the season, but it was also his first pick since Week 1 of the 2021 campaign as a member of the Chiefs. The veteran corner is up to 51 tackles (40 solo) and seven pass defenses through 11 regular-season games.