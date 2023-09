Hughes (undisclosed) is back at practice Monday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes has been sidelined since mid-August due to an undisclosed soft tissue injury injury. Being absent most of the preseason may have cost Hughes a chance to compete for a starting gig on defense, but for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Panthers he should still contribute as a depth option at cornerback, and as Atlanta's top punt returner.