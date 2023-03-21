site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Mike Hughes: Signs with Falcons
Hughes signed a two-year contract with the Falcons on Monday.
Hughes appeared in 16 games for the Lions in 2022, including a career-high six starts. He has experience playing both outside and in the slot, which should help Hughes fill a depth cornerback role in Atlanta.
