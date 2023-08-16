Hughes (undisclosed) will likely remain sidelined for the remainder of the preseason, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes is dealing with a soft tissue injury, although the specifics are unknown. The 26-year-old was expected to be in competition for a starting spot, so it's unlikely his potential absence for the remainder of camp will impact his ability to make the roster. Although, it will likely keep him in a reserve role for Week 1 if he's healthy enough to compete then.