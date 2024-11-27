Hughes (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

The veteran cornerback was held out of the Falcons' Week 11 loss to the Broncos after sustaining a neck injury the week prior. Hughes has appeared in 10 games this season, recording 46 total tackles and three passes defended. If he's forced to miss his second consecutive game with this neck issue in a Week 13 matchup against the Chargers, expect Clark Phillips to see additional work in Atlanta's secondary.