Falcons' Mike Hughes: Unlikely to return Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Hughes (ankle) probably won't play Monday against the Rams, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Hughes therefore seems set to miss his second straight game due to the ankle injury he suffered against Tampa Bay in Week 15. Rookie Cobee Bryant saw more work at cornerback this past Sunday against Arizona, as did veteran C.J. Henderson. Both could again have a defensive role if Hughes indeed sits out against Los Angeles.
