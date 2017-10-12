Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Sanu (hamstring) wouldn't participate in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With two days on the sideline to begin the week, Sanu may need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday in order to have a legitimate shot at suiting up Sunday against the Dolphins. Sanu was one of three Falcons receivers that weren't full participants in the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, but both Julio Jones (hip) and Justin Hardy (illness) are looking like better bets to suit up come Sunday.