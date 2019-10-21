Sanu caught one of two targets for three receiving yards during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

The veteran wideout seemed to be picking up steam between Weeks 3 and 5, averaging per-game numbers of 6.7 receptions and 69.3 receiving yards, while scoring his only touchdown of 2019 during that span. In somewhat favorable matchups against the Cardinals and Rams the past two weeks, however, Sanu has accounted for a combined four receptions and 32 yards on seven targets. The upcoming opponent, Seattle, does not present an ideal situation for Sanu to get his season back on track, as the Seahawks defense has only allowed one receiver to exceed 55 yards over the past two weeks. What's more, the potential absence of Matt Ryan (ankle) would likely have a detrimental impact on the receiving corps' production as a whole.