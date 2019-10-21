Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Back-to-back sluggish performances
Sanu caught one of two targets for three receiving yards during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.
The veteran wideout seemed to be picking up steam between Weeks 3 and 5, averaging per-game numbers of 6.7 receptions and 69.3 receiving yards, while scoring his only touchdown of 2019 during that span. In somewhat favorable matchups against the Cardinals and Rams the past two weeks, however, Sanu has accounted for a combined four receptions and 32 yards on seven targets. The upcoming opponent, Seattle, does not present an ideal situation for Sanu to get his season back on track, as the Seahawks defense has only allowed one receiver to exceed 55 yards over the past two weeks. What's more, the potential absence of Matt Ryan (ankle) would likely have a detrimental impact on the receiving corps' production as a whole.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held down by Cardinals defense•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs first TD of 2019 campaign•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Season's best performance in Week 4•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Second-leading receiver in Week 3•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held under 20 yards by Eagles•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Tallies five catches in Week 1 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...