Sanu brought in six of eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints.

Sanu hauled in a game-tying scoring dart from Matt Ryan -- the latter's only touchdown pass of the evening -- from eight yards out with 9:55 remaining in the game. It was the six-year veteran's fifth touchdown grab of the season, equaling the career high he'd established with the Bengals in 2014. Sanu is also now just six receptions away from eclipsing the career-best 59 he notched in his first Falcons season in 2016, a mark he'll try to accomplish against the Buccaneers in a Week 15 Monday Night Football showdown.