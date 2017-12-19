Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Catches two targets in win
Sanu caught two balls for 23 yards in a 24-21 win over the Buccaneers on Monday.
Sanu was targeted five times on the day, trailing only Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman, but he was only able to haul in two passes. He had his best game of the season in Week 14 when the Falcons played the Saints, and the two teams are set for another dome game in Week 16.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Ready to go Monday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Limited by knee issue Thursday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Catches game-tying scoring pass•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Leads team with 43 yards in loss•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Excels as receiver, passer in Week 12 win•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Finds end zone in victory•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.