Sanu caught two balls for 23 yards in a 24-21 win over the Buccaneers on Monday.

Sanu was targeted five times on the day, trailing only Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman, but he was only able to haul in two passes. He had his best game of the season in Week 14 when the Falcons played the Saints, and the two teams are set for another dome game in Week 16.