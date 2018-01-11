Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for divisional round
Sanu (knee) will be available for Saturday's divisional-round contest at Philadelphia, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons held back Sanu in each practice this week, terming him a limited participant along the way. No matter, he joined his fellow injured teammates and was cleared entirely for the second round of the postseason. There's a fair chance Sanu will be able to make headway Saturday against the Eagles defense, which conceded 150.6 receiving yards per game and eight touchdowns to wide receivers over the final five outings of the regular season.
