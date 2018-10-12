Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for Sunday
Sanu (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, William McFadden of the Falcons' official website reports.
Sanu was limited in practice throughout the week, never quite making it to full participation. He should be fine to handle his usual role as Atlanta's No. 2 receiver, looking to stay hot after catching 14 of 23 targets for 220 yards and two scores over the past three weeks. Sanu's matchup couldn't be any better, as the Falcons play host to a Tampa Bay defense that's given up nine touchdowns to wide receivers in four games.
