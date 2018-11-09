Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for Sunday
Sanu (hip) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
Sanu will continue to play through a nagging hip injury after catching four of five targets for 45 yards in last week's 38-14 win over Washington. The red-hot Atlanta offense draws another tricky road matchup, but the bigger concern for Sanu is a lack of opportunities in an offense that also features Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper, Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith.
More News
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Logs limited workout•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Practices Thursday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Records four receptions in convincing victory•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Cleared for tough matchup•
-
Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...