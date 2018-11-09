Sanu (hip) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Sanu will continue to play through a nagging hip injury after catching four of five targets for 45 yards in last week's 38-14 win over Washington. The red-hot Atlanta offense draws another tricky road matchup, but the bigger concern for Sanu is a lack of opportunities in an offense that also features Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Austin Hooper, Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith.