Sanu (hip) was limited at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Washington, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Sanu sandwiched a pair of limited practices around a Thursday absence, with the Falcons apparently being quite careful to limit his reps amidst a lingering hip injury. The veteran wideout saw a reduction in both snap share and target volume during the last two games before a Week 8 bye, and he'll now return to action against a defense that's limited opponents to 7.0 yards per pass attempt. It doesn't help that slot cornerback Fabian Moreau has emerged as a reliable player for the Washington defense.