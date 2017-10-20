Though he remained limited at Friday's practice, Sanu (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in New England, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

A week 5 bye allowed Sanu to miss only one game while recovering from an injury that came with a timetable of two-to-three weeks. Sunday will mark exactly three weeks since he injured his hamstring, and he'll draw a favorable matchup against a banged-up New England secondary that was struggling even when it was healthy.