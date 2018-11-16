Sanu (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, Sanu progressed to full participation Friday, thus paving the way for him to remain in the Falcons' starting lineup this weekend. The presence of fellow receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley limits Sanu's fantasy ceiling to a degree, but he's been serviceable of late in PPR formats in his slot role, having logged a total of 10 catches on 13 targets for 92 yards over his last two outings.