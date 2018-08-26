Sanu picked up two catches for 36 yards in a 17-6 loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.

Sanu appeared to be Matt Ryan's preferred target during the first half of Atlanta's "dress rehearsal" matchup with Jacksonville, tying for the team lead with four targets. On the lone red-zone trip for the first-team unit, Ryan attempted to find Sanu for a touchdown from 15 yards out, but safety Jarrod Wilson was there to break up the pass.