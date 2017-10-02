Monday's MRI confirmed that Sanu (hamstring) is only expected to be out for two-to-three weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the Falcons heading into a bye week, the timeline gives Sanu a shot to avoid any further missed time beyond Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Bills. Julio Jones (hip) is also believed to be dealing with a short-term injury, but there's a pretty good chance the Falcons will be without at least one of their starting wideouts Week 6 against the Dolphins. Taylor Gabriel and Justin Hardy would take on expanded roles in the event of a Sanu or Jones absence.