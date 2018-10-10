Sanu (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Sanu was listed with the same injury last week, logging a limited practice Wednesday followed by full sessions Thursday and Friday. He then caught four of seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown, providing one of the few bright spots for Atlanta in a 41-17 loss to the Steelers. Assuming the injury checks out, Sanu draws a favorable Week 6 matchup with a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed league-high marks of 9.4 yards per pass attempt and 3.3 passing touchdowns per game.

