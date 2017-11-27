Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Excels as receiver, passer in Week 12 win
Sanu brought in eight of nine targets for 64 yards and completed his one pass attempt for a 51-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Buccaneers.
Sanu's reception total was a season high, while his yardage total was his best since a Week 8 win over the Jets. The 28-year-old also displayed his wares as a passer on an early second-quarter trick play, tossing a 51-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones as part of the latter's spectacular 253-yard effort. Sanu continues to be a reliable option for Matt Ryan in the short-to-intermediate passing attack, even though his receiving yardage totals do tend to go through some fluctuations. He'll look to follow up Sunday's strong performance against the Vikings' tough secondary in Week 13.
