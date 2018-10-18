Sanu (hip) is expected to return to practice on a limited basis Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

According to head coach Dan Quinn, Sanu is dealing with a bruise and is expected to tough it out, though those thinking of using him in fantasy should closely monitor his practice status this week. A limited day of reps Thursday is a good start, and with Atlanta set to host the Giants on Monday night, an extra day of rest certainly helps Sanu's chances of suiting up.

