Sanu caught four balls for 28 yards, including a first-quarter touchdown, in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Lions.

Sanu helped get the Falcons out to a 7-0 lead by scoring on a 4-yard touchdown reception, but he was relatively quiet after scoring, only tallying 28 yards on the day. He'll continue to have ups and downs in a prolific offensive system that has no qualms about spreading the ball around.