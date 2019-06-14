Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Fine working with Koetter
Sanu said the transition to Dirk Koetter at offensive coordinator has been smooth, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Koetter held the same role in Atlanta from 2012 to 2014, leaving for Tampa Bay one year before Sanu signed with the Falcons. General manager Thomas Dimitroff focused on improving his offensive line during the offseason, allowing running back Tevin Coleman to leave for San Francisco and adding minimum competition at the skill positions. Sanu is locked in for a top-three role at wide receiver in a prolific passing attack, but it's only reasonable to assume that the Falcons want to shift some targets away from the 29-year-old and toward Calvin Ridley. Sanu held a 94-92 advantage over the rookie last season, with both players narrowly edging out tight end Austin Hooper (88).
