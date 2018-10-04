Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Full practice Thursday
Sanu (hip) practiced in full Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
After Wednesday's capped session, Sanu proved his hamstring was minor with full participation Thursday. On Sunday, he'll look to exploit a Steelers defense that has yielded 240.7 receiving yards per game and six touchdowns to wideouts the past three outings.
