Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Gets into end zone in loss
Sanu brought in all three of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.
His reception and yardage totals may have been underwhelming, but Sanu salvaged the day from a fantasy perspective when he brought in a six-yard scoring strike from Matt Ryan in the first quarter. The veteran wideout has gotten into the end zone in consecutive weeks and has notched at least four receptions in six of eight contests. Sanu will look to make his mark in a Week 10 battle versus the Cowboys.
