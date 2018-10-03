Sanu was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After a slow start to the campaign -- six catches for 37 yards through two games -- Sanu reached the end zone Week 3 before busting out for 111 yards this past Sunday against the Bengals. The fact that he practiced Wednesday bodes well for his availability Week 5 at Pittsburgh, but Falcons injury reports should still be checked to make sure he's trending in the right direction.

